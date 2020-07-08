“Milan” and “Juventus” have you seen a rock-n-rolni “concert” to “San Siro” (video)
“MLAN”
Startowy day of the 31st round Zer And CCB of the favorable signs kolis based match slogo Cola, and now – tilki mizh principum match “Melanom” and “Juventus”.
I, the Yak in minus chasi, team in “San Siro” rozhrani zubodrobilnye scenario for the Yakima Menz wedgelike s rahunku 0:2, scoring Vier popl m AC – pasikova Peremoga gospodaru – 4:2.
VSI AC m Buli Sabit after parelli.
Vdkev account in match Adrn Rabiot, Nemov slalom, having sewed from Centralno ln field the defense of supernice I poklewski m Yach at the upper Kut port – 0:1 – Isle 2 hvilin other half.
After 6 minutes padow Periago guests Krustyu Ronaldo – 0:2.
Shestdesyat guilini sustr Vidalia Bhagat on pod.
“Raskrutim” script, VAR, plazewski GRU hand of Leonardo Bonucci have lesnomu the penalty marketplace. Penalt CDO realseal Zlatan Bramowicz – 1:2.
At the 66th , 67th huiling Frank Cass I, Rafael Leao visodate “Rossoneri” forward – 3:2.
And in the 80th Guilin Ante Rebić putting fat krupku in milanskom triler – 4:2.
Note, I porazka “Staro signiori” niyak not vdbase champanski Gonz, that scho the hour as Lazio postupitsya on wind Lecce (1:2), and vdiv 7 point SBERS.