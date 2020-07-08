“Milan” and “Juventus” rock-n-roll zhrali on “San Siro” (video)
“MLAN”
Startowy day of the 31st round Car And oznamenovalsya kolis Central to slogo Cola, and NIN principum match tilki mizh “Melanom” and “Juventus”.
I Yak kolis team in “San Siro” rozhrani zubodrobilnye scenario: Menz wedgelike s rahunku 0:2, scoring Vier popl m AC. Pasikova Peremoga gospodaru – 4:2.
Us m AC Buli Sabit after parelli.
Vdkev I have match Adrn Rabiot: Yak ACIS slaloms, VIN proykov the defense of supernice from Centralno ln field I poklal m Yach at the upper Kut port – 0:1. TSE Bula other hvilin other half.
After 6 minutes padow Periago guests Krustyu Ronaldo – 0:2.
Shestdesyat guilini sustr Vidalia bagatini on pod.
“Raskrutim” script VAR oglasi GRU hand of Leonardo Bonucci have lesnomu the penalty marketplace. Penalt CDO realseal Zlatan Bramowicz – 1:2.
At the 66th , 67th huiling Frank Cass I, Rafael Leao was viveli “reasoner” forward – 3:2.
And in the 80th Guilin Ante Rebić putting fat krupku in milanskom triler – 4:2.
Saznajemo, I porazka “Staro signiori” niyak not panacheese champanski Gonz, to for scho to tsogo hour of Lazio on postupitsya wind Lecce (1:2) and vdiv 7 point SBERS.