Milan and Roma have criticized the use of images of apes in the campaign Series And against racism
Football clubs AC Milan and Roma have made public statements on the club pages on Twitter with comments about the new look of the campaign Series And against racism.
We will remind, the basis for the visual style of the campaign lay pictures of monkeys from the artist Simone Fugazzotto.
Roma was surprised by the use of images of apes in the anti-racism campaign Serie A. We understand that the League wants to deal with the problem of racism, but I do not believe that this is the right way to deal with it”, – quotes Twitter capital club sportarena.com.
In turn, Milan complained about the lack of consultation with representatives of the football clubs.
“Art can be strong, but we do not support the use of images of apes in the fight against racism and was surprised at the lack of any consultation”, the statement says the Rossoneri.
Note that Italy this season rocked by a racist scandal: in November, the newspaper Corriere dello Sport has announced a match between as Roma and inter with pictures of black players, Chris Smalling replacing and Romelu Lukaku, who was accompanied by the words “Black Friday”.
In response to this publication, “Milan” and “Roma” has decided to ban the correspondents of the Corriere dello Sport visiting team’s matches until the end of the season, and the club and the players to give newspaper interview.