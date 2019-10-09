“Milan” sacked another coach
Marco Giampaolo
Despite the victory in the last round of the Italian championship (on the road they beat Genoa 2:1) “Milan” has stopped cooperation with the head coach, Marco Giampaolo, according to the official website of the club.
Thus, for the third time in the last 4 months at “Milan” there will be a new mentor.
We will remind, in may, his resignation was sent to Gennaro Gattuso.
In the 7 opening rounds of the Series And “Milan” under the guidance of Giampaolo lost 4 matches and 9 points occupies 13th place in the standings.