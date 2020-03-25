Mild COVID-19 and complications: when to call the doctor
Since the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the USA, hospitals are preparing for rapid growth in the number of patients. This writes Fox News.
Hospitals across the U.S. are preparing to host a huge flow of cases. The virus can be present in people without any symptoms or cause mild discomfort, so there is some uncertainty as to when to seek medical help.
According to the world health organization (who), most cases of infection cause mild symptoms, with the majority of those who test positive for the presence of coronavirus, over time, recover without hospitalization.
“If you cough, you have a fever, you feel tired and think ill COVID-19, stay at home, — said the who representative Tariq Jasarevic. We know that 80% of people infected will have mild symptoms, which pass by themselves”.
When it’s time to seek medical help
According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) for virus characterized by the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. They can appear within 2-14 days after infection.
Other symptoms may include runny nose, sore throat, nasal congestion, and abdominal pain or diarrhea.
If you think that ill COVID-19 and you have a fever or experience one of the symptoms listed above, it is recommended to call your doctor to help determine what should be the next course of action.
Most likely, with such symptoms you will be asked to be treated at home. This will help to limit the spread of the virus, protecting health workers and potentially help to limit the influx of patients in hospitals who need to concentrate on patients with more severe symptoms whose life may be in danger.
While the CDC has compiled a list of symptoms COVID-19, the presence of which should “immediately seek medical help.” They include:
- shortness of breath;
- constant pain or pressure in the chest;
- confusion;
- a bluish tinge of the lips or face.
“Upon detection of these symptoms call 911 and tell the operator that you have discovered or suspect that the sick of the COVID-19, said the CDC. — If possible, put on a mask before the arrival of medical assistance.”
The Ministry added that this list is not comprehensive, and should consult a doctor about any other serious symptoms that you can detect.
According to who, one in six cases COVID-19 faces serious symptoms requiring hospitalization. The elderly and people with chronic diseases (high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, or chronic respiratory diseases) have a greater risk of serious symptoms after infection with coronavirus.
The Department also recommends that you contact your doctor if you have been in close contact with someone who is infected, or if you “are in or were recently in the area with a wide common COVID-19”.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
