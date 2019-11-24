Milevskiy in Dynamo became the champion of Belarus and let the tears (photo, video)
Sunday, November 24, Brest “Dynamo” thanks to a goal of Ukrainian striker Alexey Koblenko won in the penultimate round “Vitebsk” (1:0) and for the first time in the history became the champion of Belarus football, ending a 13-year-old (!) hegemony BATE.
In addition to the former striker of the second team “Dinamo”, “Hoverla” and “Chernomorets” of Khoblenko (9 goals and two assists in the season), gold medal try on two more Ukrainian ex-striker “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Milevsky (4 goals, 8 assists) and former midfielder of FC Metalurh Donetsk and Metalist Oleksandr Noyok (5 goals, 1 scoring pass).
“For me, this is an exceptional title! I’m really glad that in the twilight of his interesting career became the champion exactly where he was born! See how people are satisfied and happy!” said 34-year-old Artem Milevsky , the TV channel “Belarus 5”, not being ashamed of tears.
