Milevskiy scored the winning goal in the championship match of Belarus (video)
“Dinamo-Brest”
In 4-m round of the championship of Belarus club of Ukrainians Artem Milevskyi, Yevhen Khacheridi and Alexander Nojoke – “Dinamo-Brest” in a tough home match managed to break the resistance of Isloch – 3:1.
And the guests opened the score.
“Dinamo” played only in the stoppage time.
And the winning goal in the 77th minute scored by Milevskiy. Ex-player of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine immediately figured out in the penalty area and half transformed the chaos in the actions of both teams in goal.
In the end, the team from Brest scored the third goal, setting the final score.
Thanks to won three points, “Dinamo-Brest” has risen to third place in the standings. The team has 7 points, two less than the leaders of superiority – “Energy-BSU” and “torpedo-BelAZ”.