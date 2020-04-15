Milevskiy was again included in the team round of the championship of Belarus
Artem Milevskiy
The Ukrainian legionary “the Dynamo Brest” Artem Milevsky got into the symbolic team of the round 4 “Belarusbank – League”-2020, the official website of the Association Belarusian football Federation.
We will remind, ex-player of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine scored the winning goal in the home match against “Isloch” (3:1).
This is the second hit of the mil team of the week for the launching tours of the new championship – earlier, the Ukrainian got into the symbolic team of the second round.
Whether the trend will continue contact with Artem in dream team only in even-numbered rounds we will know the results of the away match “Dinamo-Brest” with the “Vitebsk” on April 18.
We add that the championship of Belarus – the only European League that hasn’t stopped holding matches on the background of the pandemic coronavirus.