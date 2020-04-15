Milevskiy was again included in the team round of the championship of Belarus

| April 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Милевский вновь вошел в сборную тура чемпионата Беларуси

Artem Milevskiy

The Ukrainian legionary “the Dynamo Brest” Artem Milevsky got into the symbolic team of the round 4 “Belarusbank – League”-2020, the official website of the Association Belarusian football Federation.

Милевский вновь вошел в сборную тура чемпионата Беларуси

We will remind, ex-player of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine scored the winning goal in the home match against “Isloch” (3:1).

This is the second hit of the mil team of the week for the launching tours of the new championship – earlier, the Ukrainian got into the symbolic team of the second round.

Whether the trend will continue contact with Artem in dream team only in even-numbered rounds we will know the results of the away match “Dinamo-Brest” with the “Vitebsk” on April 18.

We add that the championship of Belarus – the only European League that hasn’t stopped holding matches on the background of the pandemic coronavirus.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr