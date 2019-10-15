Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson on a date in Los Angeles
26-year-old Miley Cyrus and her new 22-year-old boyfriend Cody Simpson are virtually inseparable! The lovers, the novel which became known in the beginning of the month, all my free time trying to be together. That Sunday afternoon, Miley and Cody spent with each other. The paparazzi photographed a couple at the exit from a coffee shop in Los Angeles, where they dropped in for a drink.
Despite the fact that insiders have recently said that Cyrus and Simpson has no plans to meet with each other, it seems, all the evidence is that Miley and Cody, who are friends for many years, became the new star pair. A few days ago Cody, for example, visited Miley in the hospital, where she was due to inflammation of the tonsils.
They say that Cody has already found a language and mother Tish Miley — so, on Saturday they all had Breakfast together in one of the cafes.
Away from the breakup with his wife and Liam Hemsworth. The actor, who filed for divorce from Cyrus, had an affair with an aspiring actress Maddison brown.
Recall that the marriage of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lasted for eight months. The official reason for the rupture they called “irreconcilable differences”. However, insiders put forward other versions of separation. Among them — adultery of Cyrus and problems with alcohol in Hemsworth.