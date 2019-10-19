Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend made a new tattoo

The singer has already had time to acquaint the elect with the mother and other family members.

Miley Cyrus stopped to hide an affair with singer Cody Simpson. The other day the lovers even made a similar tattoo.

Miley decorated her hand with a picture of the heart with a knife. Cody stuffed the skull to the clavicle in a similar theme, writes storinka.com.ua. Also Miley has made another tattoo — a figure of 92, which symbolizes the year of her birth.

