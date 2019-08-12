Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced the divorce

| August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced to the fans the bad news about the divorce. The information appeared in the edition People, confirmed a representative of the singer.

Майли Сайрус и Лиам Хемсворт объявили о разводе

“Miley and Liam realized that it was time to engage in self-development and career. Marriage does not allow them to move on, so please respect their decision and privacy. They remained faithful and caring owners and their Pets were able to agree on joint custody”, — said the representative of Cyrus.

Jamsport met with the singer in 2009 in the movie “the Last song”. In 2012, the actor took a sweetheart offer, but soon the couple broke up. In 2015, the stars had reunited and last year played a secret wedding. The first rumors about divorce came when Cyrus published in Instagram a picture without a wedding ring.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.