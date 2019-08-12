Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced the divorce
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced to the fans the bad news about the divorce. The information appeared in the edition People, confirmed a representative of the singer.
“Miley and Liam realized that it was time to engage in self-development and career. Marriage does not allow them to move on, so please respect their decision and privacy. They remained faithful and caring owners and their Pets were able to agree on joint custody”, — said the representative of Cyrus.
Jamsport met with the singer in 2009 in the movie “the Last song”. In 2012, the actor took a sweetheart offer, but soon the couple broke up. In 2015, the stars had reunited and last year played a secret wedding. The first rumors about divorce came when Cyrus published in Instagram a picture without a wedding ring.