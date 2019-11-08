Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are no longer following each other in Instagram
It’s been almost three months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their breakup. They build their personal lives, and now finally decided to say goodbye to the past.
Fans noticed that the former beloved unsubscribed from each other in Instagram. It remains a mystery when they made it and who was the first to do so. But Cyrus continues to follow the updates of Chris Hemsworth, brother of Liam, and the actor himself did not unsubscribe from the family of Miley. Also ex-beloved did not remove old messages from the pages of each other. In the media suggest that the reason the replies could become the new boyfriend of the singer, but nobody knows that for sure.
After the news about the separation of the representative Cyrus stated that this decision was best for both of them. They decided to focus on career and development, but Miley soon again plunged into a new novel. Liam for a long time could not recover from the break, but gradually recovered and continued life without his former sweetheart.
The singer does not hide your happiness in a relationship with musician Cody Simpson. In social networks, she constantly shares photos and videos with the beloved, while on the new novel Liam’s still only a rumor.