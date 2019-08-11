Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up six months after the wedding: the singer swapped her husband for…
The flamboyant American singer Miley Cyrus and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth (younger brother of Chris and Luke Hemsworth) broke up seven months after the wedding, which was played on 23 December. The overall relationship pair lasted for about ten years.
In an official statement, 26-year-old Miley and 29-year-old Liam says that both of them are evolving and changing “as partners and the individual”, so thought it best to go to get the opportunity to concentrate on themselves and their careers. They will remain “loving parents” for all their animals (the couple has nine dogs, three cats, and a pig). Children in pairs.
Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, in the Internet appeared photos in which Cyrus kissing a woman during a holiday in Italy. This is a 30-year-old blogger Caitlin Carter, the wife of reality star Brody Jenner’s older half-brother of models Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Carter and Jenner broke up a week ago. Their family life lasted for a year.
Miley and Liam met on the set of the film “the Last song” in 2009. In 2012, the actor proposed to his girlfriend. A year later the couple called off the engagement, however, in 2015, renewed relations.
In June 2015, Miley confessed his bisexuality. She was Dating at the time with the American model Stella Maxwell. Later in an interview for Elle magazine Cyrus has stated its pansexuality — the attraction to people regardless of biological sex and gender identity.
