Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have accused each other of infidelity and alcoholism (photos)
Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth, who recently called it quits and announced that they intend to leave peacefully, it seems still can not avoid scandal. At first it was reported that the spouses cannot divide their Pets. In his official statement, they claimed that will “loving parents” for all their Pets. The couple has nine dogs, four cats, a pig, four horses. However, as the newspaper writes Radar Online, they can’t decide who will live their Pets. “Miley thinks all animals are her. However, Liam took home two dogs, Tanya and Douro, on its own initiative”, — says the source. When the singer believes that dogs cannot be separated and they must continue to live all together in one pack.
In addition, almost ex-couple exchanged mutual accusations of infidelity and alcoholism. According to TMZ, representatives of Cyrus stated that she could not accept the fact that Liam drinks too much and uses “certain drugs.” The singer herself had gone through a drug addiction, so for her bad habits of the husband are of particular importance. That is why, says a source from Miley, marriage eventually disintegrated.
Representatives of the actor called it nonsense and insist that the collapse of family life has resulted in conjugal infidelity Cyrus. And that pop star is specially invent non-existent problems with alcohol and drugs, to divert attention from the true causes of the breakup. Representatives of the stars of the movie “the Hunger games” did not specify with whom the spouse cheated on the singer. But denied reports that the couple broke up long before Miley was caught kissing Caitlin Carter, the former daughter-in-law Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
Publicly, however, the Hemsworth Miley wished happiness and health. And Cyrus and Carter meanwhile, back in Los Angeles after a joint vacation in Italy. And they remain still inseparable.
However, it is reported that Miley and Liam are not in a hurry to officially apply for divorce. Their fans hope that there is a chance at reconciling couples.
Miley and Caitlin returned to the United States
See also: the Wife of the star of “the Avengers” Chris Hemsworth jealous to angelina Jolie.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter