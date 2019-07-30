Miley Cyrus bragged seductive forms in bikini

Star’s having a great vacation.

26-year-old Miley Cyrus has fun on vacation. The singer showed fans how she spent her weekend, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.

Майли Сайрус похвасталась соблазнительными формами в бикини

The performer swim in the pool on colorful mattress. She wore a striking scarlet bikini.

Finish star steel sunglasses with a colored glass of red and a bright elastic band to match.

Miley showed slender figure to the delight of fans.

She took a seductive pose in the pool.

