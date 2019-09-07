Miley Cyrus celebrated the birthday of his girlfriend by staging a photo shoot
Popular singer Miley Cyrus congratulated his girlfriend kaitlyn Carter 31st birthday. The girls spent the day together and made a romantic photo session.
Model and blogger caitlyn Carter who won the heart of Mali, turned 31. To celebrate she decided in a circle of loved ones. One of which recently is Miley Cyrus. Girls staged a joint photo shoot, then had dinner in the company of loved ones.
The shots of Caitlin and Miley looks very cute and sincere smile. The couple chose a restrained outfits, and Miley was dressed in a simple style by choosing a white shirt and black pants. Of femininity added heels and jewelry. Caitlin also wore a short black dress with puff sleeves and lace-up heels that made her legs even longer.
Also, the network got and how Caitlin Carter blew out in honor of the holiday candles on the dessert. The statement was made by Miley.
Good relations seem to have developed with Caitlin and Miley’s sister brandi Cyrus . She also congratulated Caitlin happy birthday by sharing a recent vacation in Italy. Note, it was during this journey between the singer and the model began a romantic relationship.
Apparently the girls a serious relationship, not just an affair of parting with their husbands. According to rumors, they even moved in together. This information was reported to the edition People insider.
— They live together and are very happy. Miley all good, she decided to move on. I think she has no regrets. She likes to be with Caitlin, — said the insider.
Also recently it became known that Miley introduced beloved not only his sister but also a mother. Together, they went out for Sunday lunch in Los Angeles. The couple did not hesitate to Express their feelings and had a nice hug in public.
We will remind, about the affair, Miley and Caitlin became known in mid-August, 2019. Rumors were pictures with the rest of her friends on lake Como in Italy, where the girls not only rode on the boat and sunbathed, but merged in a passionate kiss. It managed to capture photographers.
We will add that all this happened a few days after the announcement of agents of Miley Cyrus about the breakup of her relationship with her husband, actor Liam Hamartoma. The couple has been together ten years and were married in December 2019.
-You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, commented on kiss Miley “Daily Mail Australia” Liam Hemsworth, who after the break went to “lick” the wound to his brother and Australia.
Initially, the main reason for the separation of Liam and the representative of the singer Miley Cyrus called “the desire to focus on a career and themselves.” But later, there were new reasons. Insiders circle Miley Cyrus started to say that Liam liked to drink and had used specific drugs, and representatives of the Hemsworth Cyrus was accused of infidelity.