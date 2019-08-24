Miley Cyrus commented on the rumors about his infidelities and drug addiction: “I have nothing to hide”
Passion around a pair of every day inflamed more and more.
Last week it became known that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up. This news came as a complete surprise to everyone. Soon the press began to appear the details of the gap and a pair of photos in which the singer kissing a girl. Miley was accused of adultery, Liam — in immaturity, alcohol and drug addiction. Such attention to the actor himself has not made, commented on their breakup, and a few days later filed for divorce.
Greetings to all! I wish briefly to note that I and Miley recently broke up and I wish her only health and happiness. This is a personal matter, and I didn’t give and I won’t continue to give any comments to reporters or the tabloids on this subject. Any quote attributed to me is false. All peace and love.
Miley was silent, but last night could not stand even her iron nerves. The girl wrote an emotional Instagram post in which he confessed his love to her yet husband and said that the latest news about it is just speculation.
I realize that I must be fully open with your fans, which I love, and to give them 100% of the time. But I can’t accept the fact that I was accused of lying and trying to blame what I did. I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that when I was a teenager and a little older, I partied too much, smoked and experimented with drugs. But once Liam got back together, all that remained of the past. I learn from my mistakes. I’m not perfect and don’t want to be, it’s boring. Can I admit in many respects, but refuse to say that my marriage ended due to infidelity. Liam have been together for ten years. I’ve said it before and I will repeat again and again: I love Liam and I always will. You can accuse me of anything, just enough to say that I’m a liar.
Fasting for 12 hours, collected more than 3.5 million likes. The singer was supported by many colleagues, including Madonna.