Miley Cyrus divorced Hemsworth and carried her things to her friend Caitlin Carter
After her divorce from Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus went to live with Caitlin Carter. The insider reports that the singer is happy and has no regrets.
On August 10 it became known that the former “Hannah Montana” and Liam Hemsworth — Australian actor, best known for the movie “the Hunger games”, filed for divorce. They had been married less than a year and the media have different versions about their breakup. We only know that the couple had some disagreements, such as Hemsworth wanted to have children, Cyrus, in turn, focused on his career and is not considering yourself in the role of mother. And when the singer began Dating Caitlin Carter is a beauty blogger, the actor is shocked and the couple officially separated.
The journalists ‘ questions about the break-up with pop singer Hemsworth refuses to give comments. Now the actress has moved in with Carter. Says a close friend who wishes to remain anonymous, the pop star, everything is fine and she is happy to be with Caitlin.
Cyrus and her representative do not wish to comment on the relationship between the girls, however, in the lens of the paparazzi girlfriends often get in each other’s arms.