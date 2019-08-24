Miley Cyrus emotionally spoke about the divorce with Liam Hemsworth
After 29-year-old Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from 26-year-old Miley Cyrus, many became clear that it was he who initiated the divorce. Fans of the pair is not on the side of the singer: they think that her infidelity ruined the family. However, Miley does not think so. Following the reviews of insiders about the issues Liam with alcohol and drugs, Cyrus wrote on Twitter about what’s going on between her and the actor.
The pop star admitted that her behavior was always perfect, she many times to shock the audience, but can’t accept the fact that it is considered a fraud.
Can’t deal with the accusations of lying. I have nothing to hide… the Truth is that after the reconciliation with Liam, I was faithful to him. I learned from my mistakes. Grew up on myself, and most importantly increased. Can agree with many of the remarks, but refused to acknowledge that my marriage ended due to cheating. Liam have been together for ten years. ‘ve said it before and ready to repeat: I love Liam and I always will. Now I need to take a sensible decision and leave the past behind. You can call me dancing twerk and foul-mouthed hillbilly, but I’m not a cheater. Can proudly say that now I’m not the same person I was before — wrote Miley on the social network.
After her breakup with Hemsworth Cyrus wrote the song Slide Away, in which she sang about change in life and the willingness to let go of the past. The actor and singer broke up eight months after the wedding.