Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she has a new novel – after a breakup with her husband and his girlfriend (photos…

American singer Miley Cyrus in August announced a break with her husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. She dumped the wife for a girl — Caitlin Carter. However, lesbian relationships did not last long. Two weeks ago it became known that Miley and Caitlin also broke up. And now do not lose time star confirmed that her new novel. This time again with the guy.
First, the singer was spotted in Los Angeles making out with 22-year-old Australian singer Cody Simpson, the former boyfriend of supermodel Gigi Hadid. And then Cyrus almost confirmed the suspicion of the public, published in Instagram photo of shirtless Cody, noting that it was “her type” of man. She also commented on reports about his kiss with Cody: “the Girl that already can not bear to eat and snuggle in the morning?”, — as a joke she wrote.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were recently caught kissing on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/NoDZqhM2N6
Miley and Cody long friendship. One time they have attributed to a romantic relationship — before the marriage of Cyrus with Hemsworth.
