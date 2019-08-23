Miley Cyrus has denied allegations of betraying her husband and assured that he will always love him
Singer Miley Cyrus, who broke up with her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, has categorically denied rumors of cheating on spouse. “I can accept many things, but refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of infidelity,” wrote 26-year-old star in the social network Twitter. Miley said that she has “nothing to hide” and that treason is “a crime she didn’t commit.” Although in her youth she indulged cheating partners, she was always faithful to her husband.
Cyrus remembered the sins of his youth carousing, experiments with drugs, outrageous antics. She admitted that she was filmed naked in the 17th missed out on a lucrative endorsement deal due to the fact that Smoking hookah that she was denied the right to voice a character in the animated film “Hotel Transylvania” (“Transylvania”) due to the fact that she bought Liam a cake in the shape of a penis and licked it.
“Call me foul-mouthed hillbilly, but I’m not a liar. I am proud to say that I’ve changed,” — says Cyrus. She grew up and decided to leave his past life behind and now feels healthier and happier than ever.
She also said she still loves and will always love Liam.
22 Aug Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce 11 days later after the pair announced their breakup. According to media reports, Cyrus was “disappointed” with this move.
Reports that Hemsworth dumped Miley because of the fact that she cheated on him with a 30-year-old Kathleen Carter, appeared after the women filmed the kissing on the beach in Italy. However, Miley’s friends claimed that it was already after the couple decided to separate. And, generally speaking, between Miley and Caitlin’s nothing serious girls just having fun, since the two recently broke off a previous relationship.
However, it seems that a lesbian affair Cyrus is gaining momentum.
