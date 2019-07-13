Miley Cyrus has shared interesting details about his personal life
American singer Miley Cyrus, who recently almost got in a plane crash, has shared interesting details about his personal life and his marriage, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to tsn.ua.
In a candid interview with American ELLE, the singer talked about a “complex” marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth and told about their sexual orientation.
Because Cyrus had a complicated relationship before her marriage to Hemsworth, his marriage with the actor singer calls “complicated.”
“I think the fact that I’m married, leads people into confusion. Our relationship is unique. And I’m not sure I can publicly talk about them with strangers, because our relationship is very complicated, very modern — I doubt most will be able to understand them,” says the singer.
As noted Miley, being married, she’s still attracted to women.
“Do people really think I come home and standing in an apron, preparing dinner? Yes, I have heterosexual relationships, but I, as ever, sexually attracted to women. I don’t exactly fit the description of a stereotypical wife. I didn’t even like the phrase never liked”, commented on his sexual orientation star.
To the question, I thought Miley Cyrus on children, the star replied that it was not part of her plans.
“We expect that we will have children to maintain the population on the planet. And if it’s not in our plans, it’s just causing so much condemnation and outrage that people even come up with new laws to impose it to you, not thinking that getting pregnant is possible and as a result of violence. If you don’t want to have children, people will sympathize with you and will feel sorry for you, considering that you’re a cold, heartless person who’s not capable of love. Why are we always taught that one should be put in second place, and the person you love first? And if you love yourself, then what?” — said Cyrus.