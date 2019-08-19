Miley Cyrus introduced Caitlin Carter with mom

| August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The development of the drama that unfolded around the breakup Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, fans of the couple watched as the beloved series. Fortunately the main characters almost every day throw up new subjects for discussion.

Майли Сайрус познакомила Кейтлин Картер с мамой

Insiders said that the families of Miley and Liam convince spouses not to hurry and carefully weigh before getting a divorce. Today, there paparazzioznie photos in which Cyrus and Kathleen Carter have lunch with the singer’s mom Tish.

Out of the car, Miley tried to hide her from the pursuing paparazzi. But Tim and Kaitlin were relaxed and didn’t seem to notice the flashes of photographers. What was discussed over lunch the trio, remained behind the scenes.

Only time will tell whether Miley and Caitlin together as a couple, but now they just support each other in difficult times and enjoy each other’s company, —

assure insiders.

Майли Сайрус познакомила Кейтлин Картер с мамой

Майли Сайрус познакомила Кейтлин Картер с мамой

We will remind, blogger and co-founder of the project FORAY Caitlin Carter recently broke up with the brother of Kim Kardashian Brody Jenner — after 5 years of relationship and a year of family life. To start life with a new sheet she decided in Italy — where Caitlin and caught kissing Miley Cyrus. The day after Miley and Liam Hemsworth announced the decision to leave.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.