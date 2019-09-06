Miley Cyrus introduced his mother and his girl
While divorce Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is gaining momentum, the singer is not wasting his time. The other day Miley went out for lunch with his girlfriend kaitlyn Carter and mom Tish.
Now Sunday Lunches Miley Cyrus look different, instead of her husband Liam Hemsworth – love model and fashion blogger Caitlin Carter. The couple dined together in Los Angeles, also with them were mother and singer Tish, reports the edition “Daily Mail“.
26-year-old Cyrus without hesitation and without hiding hugged on the street a 30-year-old Caitlin. Think the girls don’t care about the opinions of others and the paparazzi who literally go over them closely.
As you can see from the photographers of the pictures, Miley and Caitlin were in high spirits during lunch with the mother of the singer and after. Probably Tish long taken a cravings daughter.
For the Sunday holiday, the girls chose a simple and comfortable outfits, however, in a similar style, they were dressed and at the ceremony “MTV Video Music Awards, 2019”.
So, Miley Cyrus wore a white t-shirt and frayed denim shorts with brown suede sandals from Isabel Marant.Also over the shoulder, the singer hung a Burgundy handbag, and sported a pair of gold bracelets and rings. Miley hair tied in a bun, which is slightly disheveled by the end of lunch.
Meanwhile, Caitlin was dressed in a white short shirt that bared her tight stomach, blue skinny jeans and white sandals to go low.
Among the accessories a girl chose large dark sunglasses and a black purse from “Louis Vuitton” with a gold chain hanging from the shoulder.
The paparazzi photographed the couple as they walked to his car.
We will remind, on August 26 in new Jersey was the 36th award ceremony “MTV Video Music Awards 2019” that singer Miley Cyrus was first published with a new lover – his longtime girlfriend model and blogger caitlyn Carter.
About the affair, Miley and Caitlin became known in mid-August, 2019. Rumors were pictures with the rest of her friends on lake Como in Italy, where the girls not only rode on the boat and sunbathed, but merged in a passionate kiss. It managed to capture photographers.
We will add that all this happened a few days after the announcement of agents of Miley Cyrus about the breakup of her relationship with her husband, actor Liam Hamartoma. The couple has been together ten years and were married in December 2019.
-You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, commented on kiss Miley “Daily Mail Australia” Liam Hemsworth, who after the break went to “lick” the wound to his brother and Australia.
Initially, the main reason for the separation of Liam and the representative of the singer Miley Cyrus called “the desire to focus on a career and themselves.” But later, there were new reasons. Insiders circle Miley Cyrus started to say that Liam liked to drink and had used specific drugs, and representatives of the Hemsworth Cyrus was accused of infidelity.
Note that the Miley girl — Caitlin Carter also recently went through a breakup with her husband Brody Jenner — brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.