Miley Cyrus is in no hurry to file for divorce with Liam Hemsworth
Despite the fact that 26-year-old Miley Cyrus, and 29-year-old Liam Hemsworth have already removed their wedding rings to get a divorce the couple has no plans. In any case, the singer with this decision in a hurry is not going to. About it sources close to Miley told the publication People.
They are now on a break because he was necessary to them. They had many differences. They both agreed that while they had better spend time apart, but that doesn’t mean that their relationship is over forever
said the insider.
He added that it is possible that in the end, Miley and Liam get back together, especially because of all the time their long-term relationships they have experienced the gap, and then again started Dating and even got married.
When they are happy, they feel good with each other. And there is great hope that they would be together again,
— he concluded.
Liam also yesterday released an official statement regarding his breakup with singer and wished her happiness and health. But Miley still keeps silence. Now she is on holidays in Europe with friends and girlfriend kaitlyn Carter, which already considered her new lover (they were caught together kissing).
And while many think that the gap of the pair happened is the fault of Miley, according to sources, despite his flighty nature, she has made several attempts to save the marriage and even wanted Liam to go to therapy, but he refused.