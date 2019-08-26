Miley Cyrus lost his job in the cartoon “Monsters on vacation” cake
August 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Miley Cyrus talked about how she lost her job in the cartoon “Monsters on vacation”. It happened due to improper dessert gift her ex-lover Liam Hemsworth. The actress shared this with your followers on social Network Twitter.
Says Miley Cyrus on the birthday of the former chosen one she presented to him the confection, resembling the male sexual organ and licked it. Shortly after the celebration of the provocative images of the singer have become available on the Internet, which led to the dismissal. The authors of the project decided that the new celebrity material will have a negative impact on her image. Cyrus would voice Dracula’s daughter. Instead, it made the actress and singer Selena Gomez.