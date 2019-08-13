Miley Cyrus prefers hats from Ukrainian designer

The singer has a collection of hats from Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy.

American singer, actress and winner of two Billboard Music Awards Miley Cyrus, who confessed earlier that she’s still attracted to girls, has become one of the fans of fashionable clothes from Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

This is evidenced by the fact that literally has the whole summer the singer has worn designer hats from this designer.

By the way, the last few months, the singer spent at festivals Orange Festival in Warsaw, Glastonbury Festival, Tinderbox Festival and Sunny Hill Festival, where he presented his new hit Mother’s Daughter in leather caps Ukrainian brand.

In addition, not long ago, a spectacular cap from Baginski boasted another stellar representative of the family of Cyrus is her mother Leticia.

