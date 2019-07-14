Miley Cyrus responded to rumors of pregnancy
Miley Cyrus is a vegetarian. And it is not highly concerned with the opinions of others, but are very concerned about the “physical” and “mental” state of our mother Earth. Especially in the context of an ever growing world population.
In late December, Miley married her longtime boyfriend, actor Liam Hemsworth. And judging by the response below, the question “when are the kids?” 26-year-old singer has got the order:
People are waiting that they will constantly reproduce. And if it’s not part of your plans or goals, you are faced with so much condemnation and anger that they even invent laws to force you to do anything you don’t want to do — even if the pregnancy occurred as a result of violence. If you don’t want kids, people pity you. If you’re a cold, heartless bitch incapable of love. Why do we drive in head that love is to put yourself in second place, and the ones you love, for the first? But if you love yourself, then what?
People are waiting that they will constantly reproduce. And if it’s not part of your plans or goals, you are faced with so much condemnation and anger that they even invent laws to force you to do anything you don’t want to do — even if the pregnancy occurred as a result of violence. If you don’t want kids, people pity you. If you’re a cold, heartless bitch incapable of love. Why do we drive in head that love is to put yourself in second place, and the ones you love, for the first? But if you love yourself, then what?
With the Earth we do the same as with women. We take and take and hope that she will continue to give us. And it is exhausting. She can’t all the time to give. We begin to pass on to next generations is not a planet but a piece of shit, and I refuse to transfer such to their children. Until, until I’m convinced that my child will live in a world where in the water there are fish, I’m not ready to bring into this world another person who has to deal with all of this.