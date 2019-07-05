Miley Cyrus shocked fans with a new video with his mother
It seems that even the faint of heart, fans of Miley Cyrus got used to its provocations and try not to be too surprised, but promotional materials for the new music video the stars and the movie itself has excited many. According to some Internet users, this level of vulgarity she was not given even in the most wild times.
Miley started to prepare fans for the new clip in advance, introducing them footage and excerpts from the video on Instagram. Although among the subscribers were many of those promotional materials are liking, and many agreed, that if the hope for an adequate way, Cyrus still cherished, but now she is not gone. “All the shock content so tired”, “did You know that you listen to the children? I don’t think they should see this”, “That’s crazy, how hard it was”, “excuse me, but she needs help,” wrote the followers of the star.
But other fans of Miley said that critics simply do not understand the message of the photos and clip. In the video for the song Mother’s Daughter (“mother’s daughter”) Cyrus sings that a woman is always a riot and uprising. The singer shot the clip her mother Tish Cyrus and was invited to the shooting of various social activists to showcase women’s strength, freedom, and variety that go beyond the standards of beauty.
As symbols of the female genitals, demonstration of homosexuality and other vulgar images should show the feminine power in all its glory — is unclear. But one thing is definitely clear: Miley manages to attract attention and provoke discussion. In just five hours, the clip had collected more than 17 million hits and thousand comments.