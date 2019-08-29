Miley Cyrus threw in the trash things Liam Hemsworth
26-year-old Miley Cyrus wants as quickly as possible to forget about your failed marriage with Liam Hemsworth. Although that she and her husband decided to leave, it became known just a little more than two weeks ago. And Miley, not waiting for when Liam will be picked up from her house my stuff, decided to get rid of them. Moreover, most of them she just threw it in the trash — that was good stuff, valuable to the Hemsworth — from the perspective of emotional — framed photos, signed posters, personal things. And only the most expensive items — like clothes from famous designers and jewelry she had Packed in boxes and sent to charity. This was announced by the publication Radar Online.
In fact, it’s possible that Hemsworth Miley himself provoked to such actions. After all, when the couple decided to leave, they agreed to disband for the time to think about your relationship, and just 10 days later, Liam has officially filed for divorce. But soon he was surprised again when it became known that the Hemsworth already has a new girlfriend — in the face of the actress Isabel Lucas. And Miley has apparently decided to get even with Liam, throwing his stuff…
However, it will be another opportunity to annoy the ex-husband. Children Miley and Liam, who have lived legally married for less than a year, have not had time, but they brought as much as 15 Pets: 7 dogs, 2 horses, 2 ponies, 3 cats and another decorative pig! It would seem that the easiest way would be Miley and Liam to divide all between them. But no, Miley said that she doesn’t want to “mentally injure their Pets and requires that they all stayed under one roof” — in her mansion. Moreover, according to the singer, she is ready for this sue Hemsworth. Moreover, according to experts, it has quite high chance to win this case.