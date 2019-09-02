Miley Cyrus walked arm in arm with his girlfriend in Los Angeles (photos)
American singer Miley Cyrus, who is in the process of divorce from her Australian husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, was photographed strolling arm in arm on the streets of Los Angeles with her girlfriend kaitlyn Carter.
The Daily Mail reports that 26-year-old Miley and 30-year-old Kathleen not hiding, they’re in a romantic relationship, and again got out on a family lunch with mom Tish Cyrus which pop star introduced his new passion two weeks ago.
The girls even dressed in similar outfits — white t-shirt and jeans that no one would have any doubt that they’re a couple.
Meanwhile Liam, who filed divorce papers on August 11, is now in Australia, surrounded by his family, and comes from the experience of stress. His brother, star of “the Avengers” Chris Hemsworth tries to entertain the spirit of the fallen Liam. The family of Hemsworth, adherents of traditional values, is deeply shocked by the lesbian affair Miley. Although earlier, I wrote “FACTS”, the singer said that he never cheated on my husband.
