Miley Cyrus was in the hospital (photo)
October 9, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
American singer Miley Cyrus, amid reports about her tumultuous personal life, ended up in the hospital. It happened on the next day after she soobschila his fans that she is diagnosed with tonsillitis — inflammation of the throat in the area of the tonsils.
26-year-old star has published in social networks few pictures of his room. In them she poses in a hospital gown, the design of which she independently altered, giving it a more glamorous look: made the neckline a little deeper, removed the sleeves and adjusted the figure. On one of the photos the singer’s mother Tish Cyrus is brushing her hair.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter