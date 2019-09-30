Miley Cyrus went on a journey
American singer Miley Cyrus has been through lately, not a few shocks. And enough to rest and gather forces, the artist went on a trip with his family.
It is known that in August of this year, 26-year-old Miley broke up with her husband Liam Hemsworth, not with him having lived in marriage and year. Immediately after the announcement of divorce, the girl caught for kisses with the famous blogersha Caitlin Carter. On the background of a turbulent personal life star released the track, where he hinted at the break with Liam. But a month after the novel appeared in the media rumors about her breakup with Caitlin.
Consequently, the star took a break from unnecessary emotions and to share the journey with mom Tish, sister Brandi and their dog, beanie. Their journey lay among the beautiful canyons: Zion National Park, Antelope canyon and lake Powell.
