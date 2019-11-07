Miley Cyrus with boyfriend Cody Simpson visited the brother’s wedding
Singer introduces new boyfriend to family occasions.
Over the weekend the younger brother of singer Brazon Cyrus married his sweetheart, arranging for the occasion a party Texas style. Instead of solemn clothes — the most common casual in shirts and jeans, instead of the pompous feast — a family dinner at the big table. Miley came to congratulate brother together with boyfriend, musician Cody Simpson, whom she last week inseparable. The beloved singer was already familiar with her mother Tish, and now was presented and the rest of the family Cyrus.
Last week Miley and Cody celebrated Halloween, and shortly before that, Simpson told reporters:
Our relationship was not sudden simply because long before we were friends. And now found each other in some capacity. This is very unusual. After all that I had before my relationship from a romantic relationship. So this is a completely different experience, which naturally develops into something more.
Recall that the pair began to meet in October of this year, and in August, Miley broke up with her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.