Miley Cyrus with new boyfriend tried on candid images
November 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Miley Cyrus posted the results of a revealing photo shoot with her boyfriend, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on Voice.
The lovers posed in a racy images. Their bodies were covered in dark leather jackets.
The pair noted that it was their attempt to transform into Billy idol and his ex-wife Perri Lister.
In addition, the star appeared on a photo in underwear and stockings. And her boyfriend showed a swapped figure.