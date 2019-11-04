Miley Cyrus with new boyfriend tried on candid images

Miley Cyrus posted the results of a revealing photo shoot with her boyfriend, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on Voice.

The lovers posed in a racy images. Their bodies were covered in dark leather jackets.

The pair noted that it was their attempt to transform into Billy idol and his ex-wife Perri Lister.

In addition, the star appeared on a photo in underwear and stockings. And her boyfriend showed a swapped figure.

