Miley Cyrus wrote an essay about yourself this after breaking up with Liam Hemsworth
Travel to the Italian Alps inspired Miley to philosophise a little.
Over the weekend, the official representatives of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed their breakup. And insiders have reported that one of the reasons is the unwillingness of Miley on to lead a heterosexual lifestyle and be the wife. After a few hours after the announcement of the breakup, Miley has published in Instagram allegorical post on a topic that the breakup with Liam was inevitable.
Don’t fight evolution, because you never win. The mountain on which I stand was once under water. These Dolomites were not created overnight, it took millions of years to achieve this gorgeous look. My dad always told me: “Nature never hurries”. I was taught to respect the planet, its processes, and I determined to relate well to my life.
Liam and Miley have agreed now to leave. Constantly evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they decided it would be better for both, because both are concentrated each on his career. They remain devoted parents for all their animals, which they started during the marriage. Please respect their private life
— said to People magazine, representatives Miley.
That in a relationship Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not going smoothly, fans of the couple started to suspect a few months ago. Precursors that was a lot. First, Miley has publicly stated that he is not going to give birth to beloved children. After admitted that she’s still attracted to women.
I have heterosexual relationships, but I’m still very sexually attracted to women… I definitely don’t fit into the stereotypical role of wife. I don’t even like that word, ‘ said Cyrus in an interview with ELLE in July of this year.
At the moment Miley is resting in Italy in the company Caitlin Carter, ex-girlfriend of Brody Jenner, the brother of Kim Kardashian. The paparazzi even managed to take some photos, which the girls embrace and kiss.