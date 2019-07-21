Militants “DNR” allowed relatives of slain American mercenary to rebury the body in the United States: history…
Fighters of “DNR” have given permission for the reburial of the body of American William Reilly, who are intoxicated with propaganda, in 2015 left to fight on the side of Pro-Russian invaders in the Donbas and disappeared. We will remind, in Ukraine, was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment Brazilian Rafael Marcus of Lusvardi, who fought on the side of the militants.
As for Twitter, reports Ukrainian journalist and the blogger Denis Kazansky, grave’reilly were found in Shakhtersk Donetsk region in 2018. In may 2019 the so-called “head of administration” miner issued a decree which gave permission to the father of the deceased Americans to rebury the remains of his son.
The order indicated that Reilly will be buried in the city of Southfield in Michigan.
The history of the deceased Americans in the Donbass, according to the Kazan, started with the fact that in may 2015, while in Moscow, met with Mikhail Polynkov, which deals with the recruitment and sending to Ukraine of the Russian mercenaries.
After talking with the recruiter, Reilly went to Rostov, where he stole all the money. From Rostov he had to go to the occupied territory of Donetsk region, but the communication with them was lost.
Parents William tried to contact Polinkova, but he said that American allegedly arrested by Russian secret services.
On the grave’reilly in mining is the date of 2015, shortly after he disappeared in Rostov.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, not all foreigners going to fight in the Donbass for money. Many of them become victims of propaganda, for which then have to answer under the law. So, the nephew of the Russian TV host Dmitry Kiselyov, Sergey, the citizen of Germany, Higher regional court of Munich sentenced to two years and three months imprisonment. Kiseleva, Jr. was found guilty of involvement in the armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine. In Belarus tried soldier, who has not returned to the part after you leave and instead went to Ukraine to fight on the side of the militants “DNR”.
