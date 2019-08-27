Militants “DNR” laugh about the ridiculous fake “unnamed pensioner”
The attempts of the propagandists is not appreciated.
Terrorists “DNR” spread stupid fake, stating that due to the cancellation of payment of pensions in the Donbass died “retired soldiers,” reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
Appropriate advocacy news distributed information resources that support the invaders. In the materials stated that grandpa lived “in Krasnoarmeysk, currently under the control of “DNR”.
However, the city in 2016 was renamed Pokrovsk in addition, it is under the control of Ukraine. “Propagan*ones does not bother with trifles”, wrote on Twitter blogger Denis Kazan.
“They sincerely believe that my grandfather, having moved from Krasnoarmeisk in Pokrovsk, died of starvation due to the greedy pigeons that did not give him bread”, noted one commenter.
Oh no! Ukraine starved unnamed pensioner from Krasnoarmeysk.
Actually Krasnoarmeysk is under control of Ukraine and for several years as Pokrovsk, but the propaganda does not bother with trifles. pic.twitter.com/Zu8W9XLubt
— Denis Kazansky (@den_kazansky) August 25, 2019