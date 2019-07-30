Military aircraft fell on residential houses: under blockages there are people (video)
Night July 30, in Pakistan there was a major plane crash. During a training flight in the homes of fallen military aircraft. At the moment, the authorities confirmed the death of 18 people — five crew members and 13 civilians on the ground. Another 16 wounded were taken to hospital. Some of the injured are in critical condition.
The tragedy occurred in the city of Rawalpindi. Model aircraft not yet officially reported. According to preliminary information, the crashed plane — Beechcraft King Air 350.
Is also unknown the reason of the fall which led to the collapse of three residential buildings. Then started a fire that engulfed five homes.
At the crash site and conducted search and rescue operations. There is reason to believe that under the rubble can be people.
The last plane crash in Pakistan occurred in the year 2016. Then the plane of Pakistan International Airlines caught fire in the air due to the failure of one engine. Killed more than 40 people.
The largest crash in the history of the country is the tragedy that occurred in 2010 near Islamabad. A passenger Airbus 321, belonging to private airline Airblue, crashed into a mountain while landing. Killed 152 people.
