Military APU was struck by the trick of opening bottle
July 15, 2019
The Ukrainian military joined challenge BottleCapChallenge
A popular flashmob #BottleCapChallenge acquired in social networks new hit — the APU is not indifferent to funny challenge and demonstrated his approach to opening the bottle. Ukrainian military showed “hidden features” anti-aircraft gun ZU-23-2 and did the trick with a double-barrel guns.
Clip from this master class is published on the Facebook page of a soldier Yegor Akulinin from Kharkov.
So, one turn the “tower” guns anti-aircraft guns alternately cling to the lid and easily twist it.
Netizens were delighted with such a demonstration and was bombarded with compliments the military, masterfully executed trick-aircraft gun.
- Wow, handsome;
- This Berdyansk, baby! Krasava!
- This is not legs waving.
- Where quietly crying Statham
- Krasava! Clear vertuhaya!
- Brilliant, just brilliant;
- Perfect!
