Military APU was struck by the trick of opening bottle

| July 15, 2019 | News | No Comments

The Ukrainian military joined challenge BottleCapChallenge

A popular flashmob #BottleCapChallenge acquired in social networks new hit — the APU is not indifferent to funny challenge and demonstrated his approach to opening the bottle. Ukrainian military showed “hidden features” anti-aircraft gun ZU-23-2 and did the trick with a double-barrel guns.

Clip from this master class is published on the Facebook page of a soldier Yegor Akulinin from Kharkov.

So, one turn the “tower” guns anti-aircraft guns alternately cling to the lid and easily twist it.

Netizens were delighted with such a demonstration and was bombarded with compliments the military, masterfully executed trick-aircraft gun.

  • Wow, handsome;
  • This Berdyansk, baby! Krasava!
  • This is not legs waving.
  • Where quietly crying Statham
  • Krasava! Clear vertuhaya!
  • Brilliant, just brilliant;
  • Perfect!

