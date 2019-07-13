Military invasion of Russia in Ukraine, nuclear strike and the triumph of the populists: the new HBO series, “Years”…
Fans of Western TV series could miss mini-series, “Years” (Years and Years), which was made jointly by the British broadcasting company’s WSI American company HBO. It is not surprising. In may, all eyes were on the final season of “Game of thrones”, which is also the brainchild of HBO. In June, the talk was about another project of this channel — mini-series “Chernobyl”.
“Years” in Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium showed from mid-may to mid-June. In the United States, France, Spain and Poland it was launched on June 24. Last sixth series Oplanerat issue on July 29.
Reviews about the show for the most part positive. Audiences and critics caught up with drama of the highest level and acting. In the main roles were played by British star Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear, Russell of Touve, Jessica Hines. Maxim Baldry and others.
A famous website Rotten Tomatoes, which publishes reviews and ratings of movies and TV shows, gave “Years” rating of 88%. Website reviews from professional critics Metacritic awarded mini-series of 77 points out of a possible 100. Critics estimate “Years” as a modern satire on the near future of humanity and celebrate the nihilism of the project.
The script was written by famous British filmmaker Russell Davis. He is also the author of scripts for the acclaimed TV series “a Very British scandal” with Hugh Grant, “Torchwood”, “Doctor Who” and others. As directed by Simon sellan Jones (TV series “Jessica Jones”).
So what attracted the attention of the audience the project is “Years”? Next comes the spoiler!!!
This story begins on 14 may 2019. On this day and was shown the first series in the UK. This coincidence allowed the authors to mix reality with fiction. Viewers familiar with the ordinary British family. This is the Lions, and they worried about familiar to millions of real British problem. Steven Lyon is a financial consultant from London. Married to Celeste. They have two daughters — Bethany and ruby. Stephen, the elder brother of Daniel, Edith and Rosie. Edith is passionate about politics and is an activist. She travels around the world, trying to participate in solving global problems. Rosie works in the cafeteria. She is a single mother raising two children. The younger brother, Lincoln, she gives birth in the first series from his ex-boyfriend-Chinese. Daniel is a homosexual.
Emma Thompson in the role of politics is populist
That day when was born the Lincoln lion, a female politician named Viviane Hands in the evening talk show said that she does not care about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, she uses profanity. The lions are outraged…
And suddenly the authors of the series transferred his characters in 2024. Viewers learn that Brexit happened, and Britain is no longer a member of the European Union. It turned out that Donald trump successfully re-elected for a second term, Queen Elizabeth II died. China built an artificial island in the disputed waters and established it as a military base, where nuclear weapons. And here in Ukraine came to power a military government supported by Russia! It was a full-scale Russian invasion, the new independence, in consequence of which thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing the country for various reasons. Someone is saved from political persecution, who seek to find work abroad. And like Victor was forced to flee because of the new Ukrainian authorities persecuted homosexuals.
In the UK there Croat camps for illegal migrants, including from Ukraine. Daniel Lyon has officially married his lover Ralph. However, he meets Victor, and between the two men breaks out strong feelings.
Meanwhile, Vivien’s Hands, which five years ago, Lyons, like many British refused to taken as a serious politician, suddenly becomes popular and even pass in Parliament. People begin to like it.
It turns out that Edith Lyon for a long time already went to Vietnam. And it turns out to be near the Chinese military base with nuclear weapons, which trump orders the missile strike. The lions horrified to learn about it from the news.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine homosexuality becomes a criminal offense. Victor, who had previously been tortured for their sexual orientation, more than anything, afraid of deportation. Ask him: “were You tortured Russian?”. He replied: “No, it was the Ukrainians, who waited a very long time…”
Ralph learned about the connection of Daniel with the Ukrainian, secretly brings on Victor. Behind him come the agents of the Ukrainian security services. But Victor managed to avoid arrest. He tries to take refuge in one of the countries where homosexuals are normal.
Of the deed of Ralph only knows Bethany. She is very unusual girl. Bethany considers himself a transhuman. She makes herself happy implantations, whose ultimate goal should be converting it into a living computer. These operations allow it to access the Internet without any laptops, smartphones and other equipment. And Bethany, using its new features, keeps all the family. For example, she knows that aunt Edith, who survived U.S. missile attack on a Chinese nuclear facility and returned home, will die 10 years later from cancer, which was caused by received radiation. Edith tells everyone that she was to live for 20 years.
Daniel tries to help Victor to return to Britain. But not all share his alarm. Many do not want to understand the problems faced by ordinary Ukrainians. The British head missing own. They didn’t care about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 2019. Now they ask Daniel: “We are at war with the Russians?”
Occurring after Brexit, the economic crisis leads to the fact that Stephen Lyon loses his job. He and Celeste are forced to sell their London home. The buyer takes all the money for this transaction to the Bank account. The global financial crisis caused by bankruptcy of major us investment Bank, for the night turns savings of Stephen and Celeste in the trash. They moved into grandma’s house in Manchester…
Vivien’s Hands, meanwhile, becomes the new Prime Minister of great Britain. However, populism can’t get the country out of crisis. The last action of the series takes place in 2034. And viewers learn that the whole narrated story based on the memoirs of Edith Lyon, who was her niece Bethany recorded with the help of water molecules. The body of Edith dying, but her mind lives in a virtual assistant…
Here is the bleak future predicted of the creators of the series “Years.” It reflects, perhaps, all the fears and challenges faced by mankind at present. This instability of the European Union, and the explosive politics of the USA at Donald trump, and the creeping aggression of Russia. And the immigration crisis, the precariousness of the global financial system, the appeal of the populists and their failure to meet the promises made when voters lead them to power.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter