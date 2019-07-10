Military parade of the exhausted trump anti-terrorist Fund Washington
Military parade, organized by the President of Donald trump in Washington (DC) July 4, drained a special Fund of the city of Washington, intended for payment of additional security measures and anti-terrorist measures during major events in the capital of the country.
This is stated in the letter from the mayor addressed to the White house, writes NBC News.
The costs of providing security at the parade has exhausted the Fund, known as Fund emergency planning and security (ESPF), explained the mayor of the district of Columbia Muriel E. Bowser, in a letter written by Trump on July 9.
Bowser said that the amount spent by the Fund to cover “extra festivities on the 4th of July” amounted to $ 1.7 million, and this amount will Deplete the account of the Fund, so she asked trump to help to offset the costs.
“It is extremely important to EPSF receive a full refund of these funds to ensure that the district will be able to maintain adequate security in the remainder of the financial year, without prejudice to Federal activities,” wrote Bowser in the letter, adding that “we ask your assistance in ensuring that residents of the district of Columbia were not asked to cover millions of dollars from the Federal budget and can maintain our high security standards for Federal activities.”
EPSF funded by Federal money intended to compensate the city for the expenses incurred to ensure public safety in case of events such as the inauguration of the President, meetings and visits of foreign officials.
The representative of the Democratic party Bowser added that the Fund was previously spent 7.3 million dollars on the cost of providing security at the inauguration of the trump in 2017, and in connection with “the increased demand for enhanced security” and “certain unplanned events”.
The white house has not responded to the request of journalists about the comments.
Military parade “salute to America”, which was organized by the tramp in honor of US independence Day on 4 July, had demonstrated American military strength and attracted national Mall, large crowds.
The event was presented by military planes, helicopters, and tanks and other types of military machines.
