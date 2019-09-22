Military Putin again disgraced: there was video of failed rocket launch in Sevastopol
In the Internet appeared the video, which depicted the time of the failed launch anti-ship complex “Bell-B” on Board the patrol ship “fine” in the Bay of Sevastopol. Attention to the video, posted on Twitter, drew “RG: Russian weapons,” writes “Tape.ru”.
The footage shows how one of the boosters of the rocket detaches and flies up and the other falls. Thus boosters are not included and the rocket falls into the water.
The failed launch of anti-ship missiles “Bell-B” escort ship “ladnyy” in the Bay of Sevastopol. Video: Military analyst pic.twitter.com/3WItbgYPUe
When the video was taken is not specified. The newspaper suggested that the incident occurred during the performances of black sea fleet sailors in honor of Russian Navy Day on July 28, but later it became known that the failure to start was recorded in 2015. It is known that as a result nobody has suffered.
The newspaper reminds that the “Bell-B” — Soviet naval anti-submarine missile system. The complex was adopted in 1984, and then held several upgrades. Currently it is used for weapons, large anti-submarine ships of project 1134-A 1134-B, 1155 and patrol ships of project 1135 and is designed to destroy submarines, surface combat ships and vessels of probable enemy. Correction of the trajectory of the missile is a ship’s control system.
