Milk was able to inhibit the development of dangerous diseases
Milk is a product created by mother nature to sustain new life. Worldwide it is used as a source of protein, calcium and many biological compounds are useful for the body.Spanish experts from the University of Granada and Complutense University of Madrid conducted a study that led to conclusions about the benefits of low-fat milk, consumed in moderation, to prevent the development of human diabetes and cancer. According to scientists the biggest benefits of milk is to prevent the development of colon cancer and bladder. Research data published in Medical Xpress.
Specialists an analysis was conducted of fourteen of the works aimed at the study of the role of milk in the human body, as well as the stability of people drinking milk to certain chronic diseases. In particular, the use of yogurt with a low percentage of fat, reduce the risk of developing bowel cancer.
Studies confirm also the need of dairy products to reduce the risk of vertebral fractures and prevention of leaching of calcium from the bones in older people.