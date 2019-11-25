Million parade in Rio to commemorate the victory of Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores resulted in a tough confrontation with the police (photo)
November 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
November 23 Brazilian club Flamengo for the second time in its history, won the Copa Libertadores, beating in the final the Argentine “river plate” 2:1.
More than a million people took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro to congratulate the team with two titles for the 4th round till the end of the championship “FLA” became the champion of the country.
However, the celebration of the fans of the Brazilian team in the capital of the 2016 Olympics double football triumph turned into mass clashes with the police.
At some points the fans staged a fight with police, throwing bottles and cobblestones. In response, the militiamen fired tear gas and rubber batons.