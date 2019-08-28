“Million scarlet roses”: Loboda said Hayter new pics
Living in Russia Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda is now taking part in the contest “New wave” in Sochi. At the festival the actress has already performed the hit of Alla Pugacheva “Live in peace, the country” which earned a “blessing” from the Diva.
But after Alla “passed” Svetlana status of his “successor”, some “experts” from the Russian state Duma collapsed on top of her with criticism — they say, “has no right” to pass a non-existent “titles”. Also, “under the hand” were those who “appropriates” the title — obviously, the most Loboda.
Fortunately, Ukrainian singer did not enter into a debate with would-be experts and decided to remind about the new Diva photos. On his page on Instagram she boasted a bouquet of roses from a fan, quoting from the famous song of Alla.
“Million scarlet roses from the window you see,” wrote Loboda.
In the frame of Svetlana posing, comfortably ensconced in an armchair, and next to it on a low table stands a huge basket of flowers.
The bouquet is so huge that Svetlana was next to him seems very tiny. And move the flowers in his hands is simply impossible.
Who was the author of such a magnificent gift, the singer did not specify. However, it is clear that this is not just a bouquet from fans after a concert, but rather a gift from a loyal follower. Moreover, highly secured, because such a bouquet of flowers can cost very and very dearly.
The majority of subscribers reacted to the publication of the star with approval.
Have traditionally been and the posts of the haters.
But their remarks were drowned in approving the comments, because Svetlana Loboda is one of the most successful singers in the post-Soviet scene and she has so many fans. Perhaps they are the joy the singer posted an excerpt from the video “Live in peace, the country”, and promised a release in October the album as a whole.
