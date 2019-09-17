Millionaire accused of murder after two of his sons fell overboard the yacht: the 11-year…
The representative of one of the richest families in Mexico, the owner of a large construction business Javier Burillo Azcarraga arrested in connection with the death of his 11-year-old son. 57-year-old man charged with manslaughter.
As the Los Angeles Times, were in a state of alcoholic intoxication millionaire lost control of the boat. “Stumbles” on the wave the ship rocked so that the two sons Javier flew overboard. When you try to pick Burillo sent the boat right at them. Eldest son, 27 years, received an injury to his feet. 11-year-old boy is dead, hit the body. The father pulled him out of the water by the eldest son and was taken to the hospital, but it was too late. The incident occurred near angel island near San Francisco.
The most influential family Azcarraga owns the media Empire Televisa.
