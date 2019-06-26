Millionaire after his wife ordered a doll with her looks
Abandoned the man is sure that it will help him to solve the problem of loneliness.
The millionaire, whose name was not disclosed, after parting with his wife decided to buy in online store luxury items Hush Hush sex doll with her looks. About it it became known to journalists of the tabloid Daily Mirror.
Reportedly, the woman left her rich husband after 35 years of marriage. “I absolutely cannot accept the idea that we need again someone to meet”,- said the millionaire in the letter Hush Hush. He also added that other women will be interested only in his money.
Abandoned the man is sure that problem alone will solve the doll with the appearance of ex-wife. “I have hundreds of photos on which can be based a model of it – he wrote. – Most importantly – to reproduce her beautiful brown hair. I would prefer that they were real”.
The author of the letter claims that have been appealed to the manufacturers of sex dolls, but no company was able to provide him with the necessary level of precision. He hoped that Hush Hush will help you find the people or firm who can handle his order.