Millionaire tired of standing in traffic and flew by helicopter
On the road connecting the two Nigerian cities of Lagos and Benin city, formed many kilometers tube. At some point one of the machines landed the helicopter and took the man, the newspaper writes .
Motorists for several hours moved with a minimum speed. Apparently, one of them got tired of waiting and to hurry to arrive at the destination, decided to use alternative means of transport. People who witnessed the scene started to shoot videos and upload them to social networks.
Journalists assumed that riveted public attention entrepreneur Julian Osula, leading the firm Julian’s Luxury, which retails luxury goods. However later the businessman has given an interview with the Nigerian Voice and said that the situation is irrelevant, except that just posted the video and escorted him a positive review.
Was previously released a ranking of countries with the highest number of traffic jams. The list was headed by Indian Mumbai, on the second place is located the Colombian capital bogotá. It will be followed by Lima (Peru).