Millions at risk, with the USA coming in strong heat
According to weather forecasts, this weekend heatwave threatens two third of the population. The increase in temperature is expected in most parts of the Central and Eastern regions of the United States.
Weather service reported that many people in these areas can check the hottest days this year. They cause high-pressure system, approaching these regions, writes NBC News.
According to estimates by the meteorological service on Tuesday evening, about 34 million people were in the regions, in respect of which it was issued warnings about the heat, and another 21 million are in the regions with the warnings about the intense heat. Hot weather affected areas stretched from Texas to the Plains. The East coast is also suffering from the heat warnings were issued from South Carolina to new Jersey.
Predictions for Atlantic coast promise the average temperature from Wednesday to Saturday, about 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) in some places, such as new York, Philadelphia and Connecticut, it can rise to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius). The heat index, which displays how there is a temperature, given the humidity and other factors, makes up for Saturday in new York 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius).
In Washington, D.C., according to forecasts of the meteorological service, from Friday to Sunday, the heat index will range from 100 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 46 Celsius).
“Hot weather is dangerous and can kill. People with chronic physical and mental illness needs to use the air conditioning if they have it, and find a cool, air-conditioned place if at home they have no air conditioning,” said Dr. Oxiris Barbot from the Department of health and hygiene new York.
The weather service advises people to avoid dehydration, try to find the air conditioner, limit strenuous activity never leave children or Pets in vehicles.